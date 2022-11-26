UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,298 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $98.66 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

