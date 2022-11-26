UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.33.

UCBJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJF opened at $80.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. UCB has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.