UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.26.
PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 over the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath
UiPath Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.42 on Friday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
