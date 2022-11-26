UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.26.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 over the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.42 on Friday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

