Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,360.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

