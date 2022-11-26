uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure Stock Up 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after buying an additional 599,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after buying an additional 440,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in uniQure by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,899,000 after buying an additional 156,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after buying an additional 141,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $26.90 on Friday. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.96.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.