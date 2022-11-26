United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 8,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics Price Performance

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,230 shares of company stock worth $18,484,217. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $268.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $271.92.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.