Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as high as C$1.72. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 17,659 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Ur-Energy Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$374.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.
Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.