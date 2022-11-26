Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as high as C$1.72. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 17,659 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$374.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

About Ur-Energy

In other news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 90,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$154,222.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,370.44.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

