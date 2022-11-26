Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $188.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

