Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

