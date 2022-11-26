Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 282,136 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 271,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $51,490,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $185.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $297.93.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

