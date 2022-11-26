Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.14 and traded as low as C$5.12. Velan shares last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Velan Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.00 million for the quarter.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

