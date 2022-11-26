Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.48

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.48 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.34). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 191,652 shares changing hands.

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of £34.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,375.00.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

