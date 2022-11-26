VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Shares Down 1%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.20). 164,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 392,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of £428.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

