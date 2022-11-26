Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $3.51. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 297,732 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
