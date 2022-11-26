Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.93

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.93 and traded as low as $11.82. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 102,488 shares.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

