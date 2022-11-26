Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.09

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.09 and traded as high as $40.85. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $40.43, with a volume of 47,963 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $548.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after buying an additional 129,556 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 317,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 43,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 71,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

See Also

