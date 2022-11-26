Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.09

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.09 and traded as high as $40.85. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $40.43, with a volume of 47,963 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $548.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
