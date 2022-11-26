WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 374,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,558,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 378.7% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 330,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,741,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $463.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.