Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.00. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 36,639 shares.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
