Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.87. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 46,698 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.0536 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 318,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 39.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 238,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 22.0% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 56,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 27.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

