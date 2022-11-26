Wells Fargo & Company Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $120.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.16.

DKS stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $130.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 268,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,881 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

