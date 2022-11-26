Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.73

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.73 and traded as high as C$9.53. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 421,392 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.44.

In other news, Director Charles Main sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.69, for a total value of C$173,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,350.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

