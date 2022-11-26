West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Company Profile
West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.