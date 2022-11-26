Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.77

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as low as $8.87. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 6,412 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

