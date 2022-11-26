Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 72,849 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $244.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

