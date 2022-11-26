Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,530,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,628 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $786,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 105.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $38.46 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.