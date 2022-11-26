Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

