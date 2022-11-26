William Blair Downgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $79.36.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.