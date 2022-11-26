WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Several research firms have commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Stock Performance

MAPS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 28,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $34,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 171,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,077.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 28,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $34,746.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 171,965 shares in the company, valued at $208,077.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $32,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,383 shares of company stock valued at $153,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,581,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 14.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,188,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 532,352 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,851,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 211,413 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.