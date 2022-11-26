Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.94

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and traded as high as $109.55. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $109.55, with a volume of 6,620 shares trading hands.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($132.65) to €124.00 ($126.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €120.00 ($122.45) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

