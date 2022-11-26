Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,640. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $98.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

