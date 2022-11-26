WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WPP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of WPP by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 114,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of WPP by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 106,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($10.82) to GBX 864 ($10.22) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.25) to GBX 1,210 ($14.31) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 850 ($10.05) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.31) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 730 ($8.63) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $875.50.

WPP stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

