Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 36.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 4,981.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $15.91 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.53%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

