YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.23

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and traded as high as $64.43. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $64.43, with a volume of 3,446 shares traded.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

