Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,142.11

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,142.11 ($13.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,179 ($13.94). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($13.60), with a volume of 15,432 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,010.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.11. The stock has a market cap of £672.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 10.26 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

