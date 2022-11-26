Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $688.23

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.23 ($8.14) and traded as low as GBX 634.10 ($7.50). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 639 ($7.56), with a volume of 10,856 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 609.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 688.23. The firm has a market cap of £373.72 million and a PE ratio of 1,101.72.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

(Get Rating)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.