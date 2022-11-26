Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zendesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $77.48 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $130.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $535,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

