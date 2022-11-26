ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.03

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTE in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

ZTE Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

