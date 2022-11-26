Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after buying an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 183.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,232,000 after buying an additional 1,487,854 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,247,000 after buying an additional 841,395 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 55.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,312,000 after purchasing an additional 784,681 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,653,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

