10,242 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

