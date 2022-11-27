109,221 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.13% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBRT opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.89%.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBRT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Further Reading

