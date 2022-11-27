13,161 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 2.3 %

EGLE stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

