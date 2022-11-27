147,200 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,250 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 450,006 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 263,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass Diversified Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CODI opened at $19.20 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.