19,099 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kirby by 18,106.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after buying an additional 1,143,032 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth $28,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 272.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379,062 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 20.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 94.7% during the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 571,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 278,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE KEX opened at $70.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.