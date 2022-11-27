2,050 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

