360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.17. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 5,268 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 target price on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

