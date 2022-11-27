943 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $230.36 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

