AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 3.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.46. 24,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,228,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of -0.54.
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
