AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 3.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.46. 24,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,228,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of -0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,091 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,354,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,227,000 after buying an additional 2,305,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 2,078,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after buying an additional 1,507,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

