Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 224,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 171,223 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 4.1 %

Insider Activity

ATVI stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

