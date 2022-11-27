Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Down to $76.59

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.59, but opened at $73.78. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $73.38, with a volume of 162,593 shares trading hands.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

