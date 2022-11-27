Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Gap Down to $44.60

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.60, but opened at $43.01. Acushnet shares last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 34 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Acushnet by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after buying an additional 237,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Acushnet by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Acushnet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.